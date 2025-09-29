Mandy Rose to return to WWE and be revealed as the mystery attacker? Chances explored

Mandy Rose could be on her way back to WWE after the events at NXT No Mercy. Lola Vice challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship last weekend. Vice was the favorite to win the title heading into the bout, but a surprise attack ruined her championship aspirations.The two competitors had a spectacular back-and-forth contest on Saturday. Jayne's partner, Fallon Henley, tried getting involved in the bout but was ejected by the referee for her efforts. Just when the odds appeared to be favoring Vice to dethrone Jayne, a hooded figure emerged out of nowhere, taking out Vice on the outside.This interference allowed Jayne to retain her NXT Women's Championship. Interestingly, it is being speculated that Mandy Rose could be Lola Vice's mystery attacker. The Golden Goddess was released from WWE in December 2022.Now, if this scenario comes true, Rose could return to the global juggernaut after nearly three years. On this week's episode of NXT, the 35-year-old could be introduced by Jacy Jayne as the newest member of Fatal Influence, and also as Lola Vice's attacker from No Mercy.Fatal Influence recently kicked Jazmyn Nyx out of the group, considering her a liability rather than an asset. It was later revealed that Nyx was written off television as she opted not to re-sign with WWE. Now, Jayne may replace Nyx with a returning Mandy Rose.God's Greatest Creation had a highly successful stint in the developmental brand before being released, holding the NXT Women's Title for 413 days. Her returning to the black and silver brand as the latest member of Fatal Influence would be fitting, as she has been in a faction with Jayne before.Rose was a part of Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The group enjoyed a fair share of success until The Golden Goddess was released from the company. Now, she could return and renew her alliance with Jayne as part of Fatal Influence.That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative. There are no reports of Mandy Rose returning to WWE as of this writing.Why was Mandy Rose released from WWE?Mandy Rose's release came as a surprise to everyone. The 35-year-old was on a dominant reign as NXT Women's Champion before dropping the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 12, 2022, episode of NXT. The next day, it was announced that Rose had been released from the company.The reported reason for her release was the alleged explicit content on her FanTime page. Rose has discussed her abrupt departure in various interviews. It will be interesting to see if The Golden Goddess returns to the global juggernaut down the line.