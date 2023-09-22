Massive John Cena match on WWE SmackDown tonight with a Teddy Long touch? Predicting potential match

John Cena is set for another appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight, but it's still unconfirmed what he might do during the episode. However, one possibility is a massive match to settle his differences with his current rivals.

John Cena was confronted by Jimmy Uso on his return to WWE SmackDown, and things got physical quickly. However, another star that recently got involved with Jimmy was AJ Styles. This came after Jimmy interfered during The Phenomenal One's match with Finn Balor, which resulted in the latter gaining the victory. A tag team match could now occur now that both men have a common enemy.

Since it doesn't appear Cena will be at Survivor Series, he could have his massive tag team bout tonight instead. John could team with Styles and another member from The O.C., possibly Karl Anderson, since Luke Gallows is out due to an injury. They could face Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, or have any of The Judgment Day members also present.

Last week on the blue brand, The Judgment Day shared a backstage interaction with Jimmy. Finn thanked him for interfering during their match and opened an invitation for him to join the heelish group. The Prince even mentioned how they kept trying to recruit Jey Uso, who is now on the RAW brand.

Two matches are already scheduled for the upcoming Friday show. Iyo Sky will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Asuka, marking the first time the Japanese stars will battle in a singles match.

LWO will also be in action against The Street Profits. Last week, Santos Escobar discussed a potential United States Championship match with Rey Mysterio but was attacked by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Interestingly, it was recently reported that the speculated fantasy match-up from above could happen in another way. It's been reported that John Cena could team up with The Phenomenal One against Solo and Jimmy.

Could John Cena already meet his new rival tonight on SmackDown?

It's already expected that The Cenation Leader has had an unpleasant exchange with Jimmy. However, the Stamford-based promotion may have other plans. As per reports, WWE is planning for Solo Sikoa to be John's opponent for next year's Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see what will transpire tonight on WWE SmackDown.

