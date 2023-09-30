Massive Seth Rollins title match set in stone for WrestleMania 40? Analyzing potential hint 

Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane 2023. This will serve as another clash between these two after Rollins defeated Nakamura at Payback 2023.

However, as we are just a few days away from Fastlane, the company seems to be already preparing for a massive Seth Rollins vs. Gunther match for WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, on the recent edition of the blue brand, The Visionary wrestled in a non-title dark match against The Ring General. However, after a classic performance from both stars, the match ended with disqualification after Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci attacked Rollins to save Gunther from getting pinned.

The unclear finish suggests that the Stamford-based Promotion wanted to test the crowd's reaction to this match while protecting both champions from getting pinned. One of the most likely scenarios that could lead to a clash between Gunther and Rollins could be when the Intercontinental Champion pulls off a victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match next year.

There are also many speculations surrounding Gunther dropping his Intercontinental Championship before next year's Royal Rumble. After this, he could eventually win the traditional Royal Rumble match and then challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight title.

Moreover, a few months back, there were speculations regarding the company viewing The Ring General as a potential future main eventer, strengthening the chances of this potential scenario. Not only that, Gunther also delivered an Iron Man performance during this year's Royal Rumble match.

It will be interesting to see whether the company sets up a match between Gunther and Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year or not.

When was the last encounter between Gunther and Seth Rollins?

At the November 11, 2019 edition of WWE RAW, The Visionary faced Gunther, (then known as WALTER), in a singles bout. However, at that time, the match ended in disqualification when Imperium attacked Rollins from behind.

This match was contested during the build-up to Survivor Series, as at that time, WALTER was representing NXT UK, and Seth Rollins was from the red brand. So it seems like the fans are yet to witness a clean winner in a match between Gunther and Rollins.

Moreover, the character of The Ring General now seems to be more developed and popular among fans. A clash against Rollins on the WrestleMania stage could also help him establish himself in the bigger picture.

