Massive superstar to compete after 10 years by returning to team up with Jey Uso against The Bloodline? Chances explored

Last week on RAW, Jey Uso was ambushed by his brother Jimmy Uso following his match against Gunther. Jey was close to becoming the Intercontinental Champion when his twin brother interfered in the match. This was likely done to set up a match between Jimmy and Jey at WrestleMania 40.

However, there is a problem. While Jey Uso broke away from The Bloodline and has established himself as a top-tier singles star, his brother Jimmy remains a lackey for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and he doesn't seem to be much of a threat to Jey in a one-to-one encounter.

Jimmy Uso could team up with their younger brother Solo Sikoa and challenge Main Event Jey to find a partner to face them at WrestleMania. Who better to be Jey's partner than the father of the three men - Rikishi? The WWE Hall of Famer last competed in WWE in 2014 and could return to the ring to team with his son, Jey Uso. Rikishi could try to "beat" some sense into his two other sons as they have become henchmen of The Tribal Chief. The Family Civil War will have fans hooked.

Jey Uso's father Rikishi commented upon his return to WWE

Recently, Rikishi discussed the possibility of returning to the ring, noting how he could hear the fans and felt he had something important to share. Sharing a clip from his podcast appearance, he expressed his thoughts on returning and the significance it would hold for him.

"That'd be great. Everybody would get their photo op. I'll be able to be once again standing in the ring with my two boys and just enjoying a moment of 80,000, 90,000 people going to be sitting there just soaking all this in."

Rikishi has been closely following the developments involving his sons and The Bloodline leading up to WrestleMania, frequently sharing his thoughts on various segments on social media.

From The Rock's return to possibly joining The Bloodline, the drama surrounding Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns, and even the clashes between the two brothers, the wrestling legend has been actively discussing it all.

