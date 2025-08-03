Massive World Championship match has been confirmed for WWE Clash at Paris

A massive World Championship match has been confirmed for the next WWE premium live event, after SummerSlam 2025. Naomi vs Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris on August 31 is now confirmed. The Glow somehow managed to pick up the win in the opening bout of Night Two of SummerSlam when she outsmarted Rhea Ripley and rolled her up for a quick pinfall.The Eradicator had just executed a Riptide on IYO SKY from the second rope and was about to score the pin, before Naomi came from behind, and rolled Ripley over for the win. Rhea was the favorite to lift the title at SummerSlam, but somehow The Glow managed to retain it. She had won the gold at the recently concluded WWE Evolution PLE, when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in the main event of the all-women's PLE between her opponents from tonight's bout. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer earned her spot for a title match after winning the Battle Royal on the same night. The Dark Angel won the contest after outlasting 19 other women. Stephanie McMahon had come inside the ring to specially congratulate the former NXT Women's Champion for earning a title shot within three months of her main roster debut. La Primera, along with Roxanne Perez and Giulia, were promoted to the main roster after WrestleMania 41.The Chilean superstar is also one of the best in-ring performers in WWE today. She has gained a massive following among the fans after her phenomenal performance over the last few months. Her iconic finisher, The Devil's Kiss, is also making waves these days. Naomi will indeed have an uphill battle against the 32-year-old superstar at WWE Clash in Paris later this month.Naomi might drop the WWE Women's World Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in ParisWhile The Glow might have retained her title at SummerSlam, she could ultimately drop the gold at Clash in Paris to Stephanie Vaquer. Three months back, Naomi herself dropped hints of having some health issues and that she might have to step away from in-ring competition soon.While speaking at the Nikki and Brie Show, the 37-year-old superstar also accepted that she had plans for motherhood, and that her health issues won't allow her to wrestle for too long.&quot;I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon.&quot;Therefore, the three-time WWE Women's World Champion might lose the match to Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris and step away from wrestling for a while. It will be interesting to see how the entire title change plays out, should it come to fruition.