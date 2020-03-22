Matt Hardy has a question for fan who wanted him to choose NXT over AEW

Hardy made his AEW debut this past week on Dynamite.

Matt had an interesting question for a fan who was disappointed over his AEW debut.

Matt Hardy

The fan response to Matt Hardy joining AEW has been mostly positive, with the majority believing that he will get a chance to showcase his creative skills without any barriers holding him back. There are some fans though, who aren't happy with Hardy leaving WWE for All Elite Wrestling.

Hardy recently posted a photo on Twitter, with the caption "BROKEN ANEW". A fan responded to the tweet and said that he's disappointed. He went on to explain that Hardy could have moved to NXT, where he would have had full creative control. He added that Hardy could have also led his own stable in NXT, having fresh matches against the likes of Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and Pete Dunne.

Hardy noticed the tweet and provided a detailed explanation to the fan in response. He indicated that moving to NXT wouldn't have changed things for him, as the brand still comes under WWE which is run by Vince McMahon. He then asked the fan what he would do if he had to choose between a job that paid less money for more days away, and a job that gave more money for fewer days away. Check out the entire exchange below:

I see you are disappointed at #WWE for not giving @MATTHARDYBRAND what he wanted... CREATIVE FREAKING CONTROL of his own character and booking... #AEW @AEWrestling — visit KABALYERO.INFO 🇵🇭🎮🕹️⚡👌 (@kabalyero) March 22, 2020

I appreciate your passion, but it’s ultimately the same boss. My creative input is unquestionably greater at AEW.



If you had to choose between 2 jobs, would you take less money for more days away? Or more money for less days away? I make smart choices for my family & legacy. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020

Judging by the latest exchange between Hardy and Chris Jericho on Twitter, it seems like we are about to witness the two in-ring veterans collide in the coming weeks. Jericho recently highlighted an interesting factoid on Twitter, stating that he and Hardy have never faced each other. It will be intriguing to see what Hardy manages to do with his persona now that he has tons of creative freedom over it.