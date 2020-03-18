Matt Hardy posts cryptic tweet that spells EXALTED

Is Matt Hardy going to be revealed as The Exalted One?

Will he make his debut on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite?

Is the Broken One actually coming to AEW Dynamite? (Image courtesy: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

The time draws near as AEW Dynamite will air from an empty arena in Jacksonville as it has also been announced that The Exalted One will be revealed on an upcoming episode of AEW on TNT. With that said, Matt Hardy also took to Twitter to further tease fans that he is the Exalted One.

Dominant

Extraordinary

Tenacious

Limitless

Almighty

Xaroncharoo

Everlasting



-DAMASCUS cometh — The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 18, 2020

In the most recent tweet, if fans spell the first letter of each word from the bottom up, they will notice it spells EXALTED. This word is, of course, about The Exalted One. For weeks, the so-called leader of The Dark Order was teased on AEW Dynamite.

AEW even teased various possibilities from Raven to Christopher Daniels. Even The Librarians seem to get in on the act by also throwing Dustin Rhodes into the mix.

While the speculation has been rampant, most signs are pointing to Matt Hardy. The Young Bucks appearing on the last couple of episodes of Free The Delete on his YouTube channel seemed to support this.

But, is Matt Hardy, the Exalted One? All this and more will be uncovered in just mere hours from now.