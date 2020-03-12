5 Opponents for Matt Hardy if he signs with AEW

He could be The Exalted One (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

While Matt Hardy may be a free agent, his destination is looking more and more likely to be AEW. For weeks, he has been rumored to be the so-called leader of The Dark Order, otherwise known as The Exalted One.

In interviews, Hardy hasn't pushed back on the fact that he could be The Exalted One. In an interview with Alicia Atout, Hardy didn't push back when Atout alluded to his future. Rather, he actually added to it.

“Best of luck with wherever you end up ... I hear it might be a little bit dark and I’m excited to see what happens.”



“Who knows? I gotta bring order to someplace...”



(SOURCE: @AliciaAtout - https://t.co/vwxLXYH216) pic.twitter.com/qizHEyIhmY — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 9, 2020

While Hardy might be just playing the fans, the clearest evidence of his destination is the appearance of The Young Bucks in his latest Free The Delete Video.

It seems that all signs point to AEW and would be a shock to the system if that wasn't the case. Perhaps, the only question is that it's a question of when and not if. With that being said, Matt Hardy's AEW debut might not be that far away and perhaps, the speculation will remain as to who he has in his sights.

Here are 5 opponents for Matt Hardy in AEW.

#5 Christopher Daniels

Daniels can still go (Pic Source: AEW)

In keep with the storyline, this makes perfect sense. Christopher Daniels was already rumored to be The Exalted One himself, but it might have been a ruse to turn SCU against him. Interestingly enough, the two have faced each other several years ago on the independent wrestling scene.

Daniels even cut a promo on The Dark Order on the most recent AEW Dynamite mocking them. Obviously, there will be consequences for his actions.

With that being said, Daniels would be one of many for Matt Hardy. Their feud, if it does happen, would be very short-lived before he moves on to other stars he would like to face, or rather, join The Dark Order.

