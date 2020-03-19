Matt Hardy posts message on Twitter after AEW Dynamite debut

Hardy stunned The Inner Circle when he showed up on AEW Dynamite

He will be the fifth man in the Blood and Guts match when The Elite take on The Inner Circle

The Broken One has arrived in AEW (Pic Source: AEW)

While Covid-19 may be creating problems for several places of business, educational institutions, and sporting events, AEW didn't seem to get the memo. Dynamite aired from Jacksonville in an empty stadium, but it didn't feel empty. The show started well and ended on a high note with the reveal of Matt Hardy.

Hardy took to Twitter to reveal the 'New Me' and said that 'I am many.'

IT’S A NEW ME.



ZENITH out, DAMASCUS in.



I AM MANY. pic.twitter.com/WZuXzvDgBS — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020

Hardy was seen on the balcony displaying his "delete" signal as Chris Jericho, and The Inner Circle were shocked to see that he will be the fifth man for The Elite in the Blood and Guts match.

Hardy's appearance in AEW wasn't necessarily a surprise. When The Young Bucks appeared on Free The Delete, it was a foregone conclusion that he would appear on the show. But it was the way in which he did that was surprising.

Many thought that he would be revealed as The Exalted One, but that turned out to be Brodie Lee FKA Luke Harper.

It'll be interesting to see where AEW goes from here with Matt Hardy. His debut opens up a ton of possibilities for future feuds down the line.

Also Read: 5 Opponents for Matt Hardy if he signs with AEW