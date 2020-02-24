Matt Hardy posts ominous message as his WWE Contract nears expiration

Randy Orton's attack confided Matt Hardy to a "Chair of Wheels" (Pic Source: WWE)

In what is starting to sound like a countdown to his own personal judgment day, Matt Hardy took a moment on Twitter to thank his wrestling fans for their support, as he goes through this period of 'change.'

I’m sincerely grateful for all of the incredibly loyal pro wrestling fans that I have. I’m going through a period of change, but I’ve never felt more supported - I promise to work hard, listen to my audience & do whatever it takes to bring you the greatest enjoyment I can. — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 23, 2020

While Hardy's current destination is unknown, what is clear is that his WWE Contract will end on March 01, 2020. As the date draws closer, so does the speculation surrounding his future. Currently, it doesn't look like Hardy will re-sign with WWE.

Moreover, it seems that AEW Wrestlers are starting to communicate with him on social media as Chris Jericho recently did on Instagram by telling him to stay home.

Jericho's interesting message (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Instagram)

To add to the speculation, Evil Uno of The Dark Order hinted on Twitter that the 'Exalted One' is close to appearing on AEW Dynamite.

Everybody lives.

Everybody dies.

The Exalted One is near.

The Exalted One arrives. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) February 23, 2020

Could he be talking about Hardy? Hardy seemed to add to the speculation when he said in his YouTube video that his 'rebirth' was close at hand and that:

"We're only a few days away from the second coming of the new and omnipotent version of Matt Hardy."

Advertisement

Is Hardy headed to AEW and soon be revealed as the leader of the Dark Order? Considering that March 01, 2020 is only a few days and the Dynamite after AEW Revolution is on March 04, 2020, wrestling fans may soon have their answer.