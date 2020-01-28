Matt Hardy reacts to Edge's WWE Royal Rumble return

Matt Hardy and Edge have a pretty interesting history.

Edge made his first in-ring appearance in WWE for close to 9 years, returning in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match. This set the wrestling world ablaze, with fans and wrestlers sharing the same sentiment of shock. One particular wrestler, who has an interesting history with Edge, shared his thoughts on the return as well.

During and after the Royal Rumble, Matt Hardy answered some questions from his followers on Twitter regarding the event and otherwise. One user asked his reaction on seeing the Rated-R Superstar come back and Hardy responded positively, saying that he was happy to see it.

Dug it. It was an awesome & emotional moment. Happy that Adam is healthy enough to perform again & go out on his own terms. https://t.co/87Us0aWejR — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 27, 2020

The most important part is "his own terms", which might have been the biggest motivation for Edge to return. After the sudden nature of his 2011 retirement, he will be able to end his in-ring career the way he wants it to end. That is the best part about Edge coming back to the squared circle, the fact that he will dictate proceedings.

Also, it is heartwarming to see Matt Hardy happy for Edge after the well-documented history that they shared. While these two got into a messy situation along with Lita back in 2005, Hardy and Edge put the past behind them quite some time ago and the animosity does not persist any longer.

