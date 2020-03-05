Matt Hardy reveals rejected WWE plans for him and Bray Wyatt

What could have been... (Pic Source: WWE)

Matt Hardy is no longer under a WWE contract. As many have probably witnessed in the latest episode of his 'Free The Delete' series, The Young Bucks showed up at the end of the video, which probably hints that an AEW appearance is only a matter of time.

With that being said, Hardy was a guest on Busted Open Radio where he discussed his departure from WWE due to creative differences between him and the management. Moreover, he thanked Vince McMahon and the company for all they have done for him.

He also said that with regards to his plans after WWE, he just wants to be in a place where he can be creative and bounce ideas off other people. He added that he wants to be better utilized, especially when one considers his age, where character work takes priority over the actual performance.

While discussing his team-up with Bray Wyatt, he revealed that he feels that it was a missed opportunity. He says they could have gotten more traction if WWE officials would have listened to their ideas. He said -

"We wanted Bray, because his house had been burnt down where the whole Abigail scenario was. He lost his Wyatt family and we literally wanted him to come here with a stick on his back and a bandana with his belongings. Join the Hardy compound, we're going to have Senor Benjamin out having him do chores and King Maxel bossing him around."

Hardy believed that at the time, the duo were more of a vignette-type team rather than doing matches every single week. From the sound of it, it seems that Hardy seemed to understand what he wanted to do with the team and would have made for an entertaining scenario.

Now that Hardy's a free agent, it's still unclear whether he's bound for AEW. Though The Bucks showed up in his video, there has been no official announcement. It'll be interesting to see where everything leads going forward, though a Dynamite appearance won't be surprising.