Matt Hardy reveals what WWE have to do for him to return

Vince McMahon and Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy left WWE at the end of his contract earlier this month but has yet to join a new promotion. Hardy has teased joining AEW to become the leader of the Dark Order faction, but it hasn't happened yet.

While speaking to PWInsider, Hardy did not rule out the possibility of returning to WWE, but laid out a few conditions if he is to return to Vince McMahon's promotion:

“I mean there would be a possibility, but I would need assurances. This is really important to me, like how I do these next three or four years. I’m not 25 or 30 years old. I have some good matches left in me, but I don’t have a good match every day of the week, and I can’t do it four or five days a week like I used to. I just don’t bounce back like that.”

Hardy spoke about a lot of things in WWE, including storylines that he pitched to the company, his future and AEW, to name a few.

There was some talk about Hardy moving to NXT after re-signing, with reports hinting at what could have been in store for him at NXT.