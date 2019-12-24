Matt Hardy shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes & AEW

Matt Hardy had some high praise for Cody Rhodes

Matt Hardy hasn't made it much of a secret that he's unhappy with his current creative situation in WWE and, during a Q&A session on his Twitter account tonight, The Woken One answered a question asking his thoughts on Cody Rhodes.

The WWE veteran gave an incredibly classy reply, stating that he always got along well with Cody, before praising the All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President as a talented performer. He then stated that the "waves" Cody has made with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Tony Khan are "impressive" and "remarkable" before giving The American Nightmare kudos for making professional wrestling a healthier industry.

Always got along well with him. Very talented performer. The waves that he’s been able to make with Bucks/Omega/Khan are impressive & remarkable. Kudos to him for helping to make pro wrestling a healthier industry. https://t.co/PRENgVCgS8 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 24, 2019

The praise may just be an honest assessment and a classy response from a complete pro like Matt Hardy. But it's interesting to note that the former Impact Wrestling star's current WWE contract is up for renewal as soon as February, according to PWInsider, and Hardy even recently liked a tweet that suggested he may leave the company in two months.

The veteran performer also recently tweeted at WWE stating he knows the company don't currently think of him and brother Jeff as top-level talents.