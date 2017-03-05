Impact Wrestling news: Matt Morgan is returning to the company

'The Blueprint' is all set to return to the six-sided ring at this week's Impact Wrestling tapings.

Matt Morgan (L) dwarfs the 6’8” Abyss.

What’s The Story?

Matt Morgan has come out of retirement and is all set to make his in-ring comeback at this weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, Florida. Morgan recently talked about his comeback on the WrestlingInc podcast, and although his long term plans aren’t clear, we can rest assured that his 2nd ‘Comeback’ won’t be as short as his previous, especially given the fact that TNA’s pulling out all the stop employing notable WWE-expatriates such as Zeb Colter and Alberto Del Rio.

Last seen in TNA in a losing effort against Bram at Slammiversary 2015, Morgan had stated that the only reason he came back was to give his toddler son an opportunity to watch his father compete.

However, this time around, Morgan alluded to his comeback being longer than a one-time deal. ‘The Blueprint’ has wrestled for several notable professional wrestling promotions all over the world, including WWE, TNA, NJPW and AJPW among others. And if any of you wrasslin’ maniacs doubt the shape he’s in, watch out! The Blueprint is jacked!

#transformationtuesday 382 pounds at age 25, 285 pounds(contest weight) age 40 pic.twitter.com/nvKPmvDppV — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) January 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Morgan is a former 2-time TNA tag-team champion and 1996 NCAA-Div 1 Men’s Basketball player, who at 7’0” tall is one of the most athletic giants in the sport of pro-wrestling. The self-proclaimed DNA of TNA has wrestled alongside the sport’s biggest names such as Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Big Show, John Cena and several others.

The heart of the matter

‘The Blueprint’ is back! Now mind you, Morgan has been participating in several bodybuilding competitions as of late and emphasised his change of physique, noting that his new frame is more suited to bodybuilding rather than pro-wrestling.

However, not one to back down from a challenge, Morgan is all set to try his hand inside the eight-sided ring and aims to wow fans with his new, ripped physique.

Furthermore, he weighed in on the WWE Universal Championship matchup at Fastlane between Kevin Owens and Goldberg, heaping loads of praises on KO and criticising Goldberg’s bad mic-skills and poor-promos. Well, as far as mic skills go Morgan isn’t really that good himself as evidenced by the cringe-worthy (non )promos he used to cut during his days in WWE SmackDown.

How many of you remember this forgotten faction helmed by ‘The Advocate’ himself-

Lesnar (Extreme Left), Matt Morgan (L), Paul Heyman, Nathan Jones (R) and Big Show (Extreme right). (* Credits WWE).

What’s Next?

Morgan is all set to perform at this weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings, on the March 4th (Saturday) Matinee and Evening shows and the March 5th (Sunday) Evening show held at Soundstage 21, Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Blueprint fans giddy up!

Sportskeeda’s take

Now, I’m not comparing Morgan to say a Kevin Owens or an AJ Styles, but as compared to most wrestlers his size, Morgan moves really well possessing decent ring-craft and staying true to his nickname – ‘The Most Genetically-Jacked, Athletically-Stacked Giant Walking Today’.

Furthermore, with Impact Wrestling botching up its deals with Maria and Mike Bennett as well as the Hardy family, worse than Ryback’s in-ring botches; TNA is in dire need of familiar faces and stars that have already ‘Gotten Over’ with the fans.

Besides, with Zeb Colter making his TNA debut, the possibilities of a Matt Morgan-Zeb Colter fighter-manager run is not out of the realm of possibility. After all, Colter is a ‘Real American’ hero and God knows how much Impact Wrestling needs one!