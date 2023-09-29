Matt Riddle stepping into a new business venture after his WWE release? Fans speculate on point

Matt Riddle was one of the wrestlers that WWE recently released. As a former MMA fighter and superstar, he has many options on where to continue in sports. However, it looks like he will go on a different path.

Matt Riddle officially announced his WWE release on September 22, 2023. While he was one of the company's well-known stars, his firing did not come as a shock due to the controversies he was involved in. Riddle recently accused an officer at the JFK Aiport of s*xual assault. While he has his doors open for wrestling and even MMA return, he may even want to pursue another hobby.

Riddle recently confirmed that he was working on a new Marijuana strain called "Riddle Og."

The former superstar is a person who doesn't shy away from sharing that he uses Marijuana, although it did get him in trouble in the UFC. However, he did defend himself by saying it makes him happy and keeps him "from beating his kids."

Did the recent UFC-WWE merger play a part in Matt Riddle's release?

The Original Bro was previously signed to the UFC before he became a wrestler. Although he posed potential, his momentum was derailed due to his hazy relationship with Dana White. The MMA promotion recently merged with WWE to officially form TKO Group Holdings Inc. As it turns out, this may have played a part in Riddle's release.

It was recently reported that the JFK Airport incident was not the only reason he was let go as White shared that Matt Riddle was a problem kid. His release was possibly a joint decision by both companies.

"I found out through many sources that one of the reasons that Matt Riddle was probably let go wasn't just the JFK Airport incident. But Dana White has come out and said that he was a problem kid in MMA back then. And I think now that the companies have merged with each other, I think it was a joint decision that if it is worth having this kid maybe give us some trouble here."

Are any wrestling and MMA promotions still interested in Matt Riddle following his controversies?

Despite Riddle's rocky stay in the Stamford-based promotion, he still received offers in wrestling and MMA after his exit. This proves that his name remains relevant in the sport.

It remains to be seen what the former RAW Tag Team Champion will do now after his release.