Megastar to debut in WWE as The Rock’s replacement and form an alliance with John Cena? Potential Backlash twist explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 ended with a bang. John Cena became the record-breaking 17-time Champion, beating Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows. The Leader of Cenation winning the title has entirely shaken the trajectory of the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans felt a little disappointed with The Rock’s absence despite him playing a massive role in Cena’s heel turn. Interestingly, a megastar could emerge as the new Final Boss in this absence.

Recently, The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he broke character and talked about multiple things, including his involvement in the Cena-Rhodes saga. The Brahma Bull revealed that he has other commitments. Furthermore, he stated he didn’t want to ruin Cena’s moment by inserting himself at Mania.

With The Rock’s statement, it feels like he will probably be away from WWE for a while, as he has started working on his new movie project. In realms of possibilities, the Rock could introduce a megastar as the new “Final Boss” in his absence, who could help John Cena in the Brahma Bull’s absence. The megastar in question is Conor McGregor.

The Notorious is arguably one of the biggest UFC stars of all time. He has been away from action since 2021, sustaining a career-ending shin injury. He was set to return last year to the octagon, but he had to pull out due to an injury in camp. TKO Group is the parent company of the UFC and WWE.

TKO could use Conor McGregor’s stardom. The former UFC champion dropped a hint regarding his WWE debut by quoting TKO’s X/Twitter video celebrating the WrestleMania weekend that happened, and wrote that he would only come back to the stadium, which supports the narrative.

The Stamford-based promotion has been using celebrities a lot lately. McGregor, making his debut as a heel and joining forces with John Cena, could be a massive box office hit.

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

The Rock slams critics for calling former WWE champion Roman Reigns a part-timer

While speaking on the Pat McAfee show, the Final Boss praised his cousin, former WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

He stated that he was in extremely good shape and suggested that people calling him a part-timer fuels his fire. He also said that he was still carrying the company on his back.

"Roman Reigns is in incredible shape, and every year, he's dialing it in more and more. People calling him a part-timer really fuels the fire in him, and the company is still on his back," he said

With The Rock’s shocking revelations about his status, it will be interesting to see whether the Triple H-led creatives introduce a replacement final boss or John Cena carries the storyline on his own.

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

