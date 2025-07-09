Member of Seth Rollins' faction to cost Goldberg the World Title against Gunther? Exploring Saturday Night's Main Event possibility

Goldberg is set to face Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL for the World Heavyweight Championship. Interestingly, the match will be the Hall of Famer's last bout in WWE. In a massive twist, Bron Breakker might interfere in the contest and cost Da Man a potential title win.

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW after Money in the Bank 2025. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso in their rematch that night to regain the title after he had lost it to The Yeet Master at WrestleMania 41. The following week, Goldberg made his return on the red brand and challenged the champion for the gold.

That said, it looks like the WWE legend is ready to take down Gunther in his hometown. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw the 58-year-old confront Gunther during his promo segment. Their interaction didn't end there, as The Icon took out the Austrian star with one punch.

While many expect a title change to happen on Saturday, Bron Breakker might interfere in the bout and ruin the night for Da Man. This could be WWE's plan to set up Breakker vs. Goldberg for SummerSlam.

The 27-year-old joined Seth Rollins' faction on RAW after 'Mania 41 and has established himself as a key member since then. Interestingly, both Bron Breakker and Goldberg use the Spear. Having the duo lock horns at The Biggest Party of the Summer could be a great decision, as fans would love to see the two powerhouses exchange Spears.

As of now, the abovementioned angle is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship instead of Goldberg?

While Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg on Saturday, Seth Rollins will face his rival, LA Knight, in a singles match.

Knight made his return on last week's episode of RAW and took out Rollins. Later that night, the company announced that The Megastar will lock horns with The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event. That said, there is a possibility that Mr. Money in the Bank could cash in his contract during the world title match.

Since Rollins would have his faction to back him up, he could successfully cash in the contract and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, this angle remains hypothetical. Fans will have to wait to see what happens on Saturday.

