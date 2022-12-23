Mercenary for hire, feuding with top RAW stars - 5 possible directions for Bronson Reed following his return to WWE

Wrestling fans were delighted when Bronson Reed shockingly appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The former NXT star made his first appearance with the company after previously being released by the Vince McMahon regime in 2021.

Bronson returned during a Ladder Match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz. When Lumis seemingly had the match won, Reed appeared and viciously attacked Tortured Artist, allowing The A-Lister to win the bout.

While there are potentially numerous reasons why Reed aided The Miz, all fans know for sure is that the former NXT North American Champion is back and on WWE RAW. Whatever the big man does next will certainly captivate fans of World Wrestling Entertainment going forward.

Reed could be working with a top heel on the star moving forward, or he may be moving into the title picture. The man who defeated New Japan Pro Wrestling's Okada could even begin to feud with the very same man he helped. This article will take a deeper look into a handful of directions the big man's career may take.

Below are five possible directions for Bronson Reed following his return to WWE.

#5. He could continue working with The Miz going forward

Bronson Reed and The Miz.

The most obvious direction for Bronson Reed to take on WWE RAW and in the company going forward is side by side with The Miz. The A-Lister seemingly hired or recruited Bronson to help him defeat Lumis, but that doesn't mean their relationship has to end immediately.

The Miz is known for having lackeys, partners, and bodyguards. Whether it was John Morrison, Alex Riley, Curtis Axel, Damian Sandow, Maryse, Bo Dallas, or even Tommaso Ciampa, he's always surrounded himself with others to succeed.

Reed being paired up with The Miz could benefit both stars. The former WWE Champion's heat will rub off on the big man, hopefully getting him over to a new audience. Meanwhile, The A-Lister will have seriously impressive firepower at his disposal, adding to his credibility.

#4. Bronson Reed could be a mercenary for hire in WWE

Bronson Reed in NXT.

If The Miz did hire Bronson Reed to help defeat Dexter Lumis, there's no guarantee that it was anything more than a one-time business transaction. If that's the case, there could be an interesting twist for Reed going forward.

Bronson could channel his inner APA and become a mercenary for hire. It isn't just The Miz who can pay him off to do whatever he needs, but anybody on the roster willing to spend the cash can obtain Reed's services.

The interesting aspect of a character like this is that it could work for and against other heels. Austin Theory could pay off Bronson Reed for protection. Baron Corbin could too. On the other hand, somebody like Akira Tozawa could hire Reed to take out a heel or stop other heels from interfering in a match. There's storytelling potential with this concept.

#3. He could turn on The Miz and feud with him

As noted, The Miz has had numerous partners by his side. John Morrison, Alex Riley, and even Logan Paul were all his alleged friends and partner, but The A-Lister turned on every single one without fail.

The former WWE Champion has a gigantic ego. There's a reason why he calls himself The Most Must-See Superstar In WWE. His arrogance is unmatched, and if he believes a partner is riding his coattails or stealing some of his spotlight, he'll drop them in a heartbeat.

While The Miz could do this to Reed, an interesting twist could have the opposite happen. Instead of Bronson waiting for an inevitable betrayal by The A-Lister, he could strike first and take The Miz out before the former WWE Champion can do anything about it. This, of course, is assuming they work together for more than one week.

#2. Reed could feud with Johnny Gargano

Bronson Reed attacked Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW, but fans may forget that Dexter wasn't alone at ringside. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano was ringside for the bout and has actively tried to interfere in The Miz's shenanigans for weeks.

Reed's attack on Lumis could have been his way of getting to Johnny Wrestling. The big man and the talented Gargano aren't strangers to each other, as they feuded over the NXT North American Championship in the past.

Bronson dethroned Gargano for the prestigious title while both were on the former black-and-gold brand, and there's a chance that animosity still exists between the two. A renewed rivalry between the two talented wrestlers could make for very entertaining television.

#1. He could be inserted into the WWE United States Championship picture

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

The United States Championship picture on WWE RAW has arguably never been hotter. Austin Theory is the reigning United States Champion, but the title has floated between himself, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley throughout most of the year.

While all three stars are arguably the top contenders for the coveted title at any given time, other stars desperately want the gold too. Mustafa Ali has made it his mission to win the belt, and Dolph Ziggler has also made it clear that he wants the gold.

With such a stacked crew of stars chasing after the WWE United States Championship, Reed could potentially join the fray. He would make for a different kind of challenger than the others involved and help keep things fresh. Bronson would be a serious threat to anybody in the division, but especially for the champion.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes