Michael Cole to return to in-ring action after 13 years to face Gunther? Exploring the possibility

Michael Cole got involved in the action on this week's Monday Night RAW; unfortunately, it was in Gunther's hands. While this type of angle usually results in a feud, that may not be the case this time.

Ad

Jey Uso defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee heavily pointed out The Ring General's loss on commentary at the RAW after 'Mania during Uso's celebration. Not long after, the former champion appeared and choked Cole before McAfee appeared to break it all up.

However, Pat's interference resulted in him getting attacked. While some may think this will result in the veteran commentator lacing his boots again, it's highly unlikely.

Ad

Trending

Cole had several matches under his name, the last one in 2012, where he defeated Jerry Lawler on RAW via disqualification. Although he competed in the ring a few times, he never performed well, and his wins always came from outside help. During the 2025 Hall of Fame, Michael even made fun of his past matches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's safe to say that Cole won't return to wrestle. Aside from his disinterest, as present during the Hall of Fame ceremony, his health may be further at risk, especially against somebody as physically experienced as The Ring General.

However, McAfee can always take revenge for himself and his partner in the future. The former NFL punter has had more experience in actual wrestling matches and even competed in a WarGames match in 2020.

Ad

What was Michael Cole's reaction after being choked by Gunther on RAW?

After The Ring General finally let go of McAfee, the latter was escorted to the trainer's room and wasn't seen for the entire episode. Joe Tessitore replaced the former NFL star, but Michael refused to let the former champion get the upper hand.

After McAfee settled in the trainer's room, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce advised Cole to take the night off. However, Michael refused and questioned how they can do their jobs if they aren't allowed to have opinions, talk about what happened during events, and have fun.

Ad

The Voice of WWE then shared that he wouldn't let a bully like Gunther get to him before returning to his post at the announce table.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what will happen next between Michael Cole and Gunther on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.