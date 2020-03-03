Michelle McCool isn't happy with WWE following major snub

The Undertaker and McCool

WWE recently put up a list of some of the greatest female Superstars to have ever won a championship belt in NXT or the main roster to celebrate Women's History Month. The list consists of a long string of names from past and present, most notably Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, AJ Lee, Asuka, and Ronda Rousey.

WWE put up a tweet hyping up the list on its official Twitter handle. This didn't sit well with Michelle McCool, who is a 4-time Champion and was a mainstay in WWE back in 2004-11. She wasn't thrilled with the company for not including her on the list, which consists of 45 Champions from the past and present.

McCool also took a jibe at the ones who remember her as The Undertaker's wife and not someone who was an important aspect of the women's division. She also responded to a tweet posted by a disgruntled fan and took another shot at WWE for ignoring her from the list. You can check out the tweets below:

Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

For record....not a shot at ANY girl on this list! Respect to all....just felt the urge to speak up & remind all to “know your worth!” Don’t let ANYONE tell you differently! Afterthought? Nobody? NOPE....you ARE WORTHY! #realtalk #stillundertakerswife 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dI3ayZeNYo — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

In addition to being a top female star on the SmackDown brand, McCool also enjoyed a tag team run with Layla, with the duo dubbing themselves LayCool. She has won the Divas title as well as the Women's title on two occasions. She married WWE legend The Undertaker in June 2010 and retired from active competition a year later.