Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to reflect on one of his greatest-ever matches one year after it happened. He even sent a heartfelt message to his opponent that night.

It has been a year since The Scottish Warrior challenged Big E for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel, a match that is fondly remembered by fans and both participants in it. McIntyre and E put on an incredibly physical match that wowed the crowd in Riyadh that night.

The SmackDown star quote-tweeted a fan's post about how good the match was, mentioning how electric the crowd was. Drew McIntyre even stated that he misses Big E, who has been absent from television since he broke his neck on the March 11 episode of SmackDown.

Check out Drew's message:

"BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT TM. A year since myself and @WWEBigE tore it up in front [of] an electric crowd for the WWE Title. What a night. Miss you brother," tweeted McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre will wrestle at Crown Jewel this year as well. He is set to take on Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match, having lost to the former NXT Champion in a Strap Match a few weeks ago at Extreme Rules.

Big E had a classy response to Drew McIntyre's tweet about their WWE Title match

Despite not being on television, Big E still showcases his likable charm on social media from time to time. He provided another example with his reply to Drew McIntyre's tweet. The New Day member declared the Crown Jewel match one of his favorite ever bouts and thanked the Scotsman for it.

Check out E's response:

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE @DMcIntyreWWE You’re a true gentleman and a master of your craft. One of my very favorite singles matches ever. Thank you for this one. I’ll remember it fondly for a very long time. @DMcIntyreWWE You’re a true gentleman and a master of your craft. One of my very favorite singles matches ever. Thank you for this one. I’ll remember it fondly for a very long time.

"You’re a true gentleman and a master of your craft. One of my very favorite singles matches ever. Thank you for this one. I’ll remember it fondly for a very long time," replied Big E.

It remains to be seen when the former world champion will return to action if he is ever cleared to do so. Fortunately, though, Big E is doing well in his recovery and is able to live a normal life.

