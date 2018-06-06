Monday Night Raw Report Card - June 4, 2018

With less than two weeks until Money In The Bank, find out how Raw graded out this week!

Finn Balor hits Kevin Owens with a Coup de Grace from a ladder!

The Monday Night Raw brand traveled to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as Money In The Bank is just a little less than two weeks away.

On last week's Raw, we knew ahead of time a few of the matches that were going to take place this week including Braun Strowman v. Bobby Roode for the first time, Finn Balor v. Kevin Owens, and a tag team battle royale to determine the number one contender for Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

As a whole, it was a very rough edition of Monday Night Raw this week. The opening and ending were decent, but everything in between this three-hour show was forgettable for the most part.

It is unfortunate considering that we are heading into one of the more exciting pay per views on the WWE calendar.

In a change from past report cards, each slide will contain an important part of Monday Night Raw from this week, but I will also include a bonus slide grading some of the smaller moments as well.

As always the best grade a segment can get is an A+; while the worst grade a segment can earn is an F.

Let's take a look at the opening segment...

#1 Two Money In The Bank feuds intertwined...

Seth Rollins has revenge on his mind...

I am not sure if this is the first time Monday Night Raw has kicked off with Elias in the ring, but it definitely a great way to open the show. He trashed the Houston Rockets who are fresh off of losing the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

Seth Rollins was attacked from behind with a guitar shot last week causing him to crash through a table below the announce desk. I had this great picture in my mind that Rollins would come from under the ring or out of the dark and attack Elias with a guitar from behind while he's performing (maybe the WWE can do that next week).

The segment ended with Jinder Mahal coming out to attack Rollins and Roman Reigns making the save. This led to General Manager Kurt Angle to make a tag match right here and now.

I really liked the energy I got from Rollins and Elias, the feud is only a week old and I'm looking forward to their Money In The Bank match.

GRADE: B+

As for the tag match with two-thirds of The Shield taking on Elias and Jinder, I thought it was a rather solid match. It's good to see that Jinder is improving in the ring months after his first WWE Championship run.

The 17-minute match ended when Sunil Singh was attempting to hit Rollins with a chair. Rollins took the chair and got in the ring only to run into Elias who would land a vicious DDT right onto the chair for the victory.

Thought it was a well-done ending to cap off a solid match.

GRADE: B