Money in the Bank 2021: 3 Reasons why Kofi Kingston should dethrone Bobby Lashley & 3 he shouldn't

At Money in the Bank 2021, Kofi Kingston will finally get another WWE Championship opportunity. While he was in the running to get a title shot at Hell in a Cell, Kingston lost a No. 1 contender's match to Drew McIntyre - who went on to lose his "last chance" WWE title match.

It's an interesting match-up. Kofi Kingston is back in the WWE Championship picture after nearly two years - and it seems to be a fresher storyline. It didn't help that WWE ran the Bobby Lashley-Drew McIntyre feud to the ground with repeated matches.

There is a case for Kingston to win the WWE Championship, even if many disagree. The other side of the argument is valid as well and perhaps presents stronger points.

Here are three reasons why Kofi Kingston should win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank and three he shouldn't:

#3. Should dethrone Bobby Lashley: Re-establishing Kofi Kingston as a top babyface on RAW

Kofi Kingston took to the skies against Bobby Lashley on RAW

Kofi Kingston had the greatest year of his career in 2019 - and that's saying something. Even before his WWE Championship victory, he was a highly-accomplished veteran who won nearly everything in the company.

However, his 2019 run marked his actual entry as a main event superstar and it seemed like he became a sensation overnight. While the gauntlet match performance in February 2019 made him the biggest babyface on SmackDown, it was a decade of hard work that led to that point.

It was a storyline that clicked and there was no superstar in WWE hotter than Kofi Kingston heading into WrestleMania 35. At the Grandest Stage Of Them All, he reached the pinnacle of the wrestling industry by winning the WWE Championship.

But little did fans know that Kingston would go on to have a respectable six-month reign with the WWE title. He was presented as a strong babyface and although not every match on pay-per-view clicked, he was a legitimate WWE Champion.

It all came crashing down on the SmackDown on FOX premiere when Brock Lesnar dethroned him in ten seconds. Since then, Kingston has found tag team success, but he hasn't reached the same level.

RAW needs top babyfaces right now and Kofi Kingston dethroning Bobby Lashley would make a lot of sense as WWE enters the post-ThunderDome era. While Kingston shouldn't be the star who RAW is built around long-term, he could fill the spot for a while.

