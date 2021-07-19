Money in the Bank 2021 - Best and Worst - Obscene gesture, Charlotte Flair becomes 14-time Champion, Superstar admits to making a botch

There was definitely a lot more good than bad when it came to WWE Money in the Bank 2021. The fact that the crowd was on fire really added to the overall proceedings.

Commiserations to those watching the pay-per-view in the United States. There were issues with Peacock all through the evening, for those unaware, and several members of the Sportskeeda Wrestling writer's staff were pretty upset with it as well.

These tech issues on the Peacock #mitb stream are a buzzkill for sure — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 19, 2021

#3 Best: Money in the Bank belongs to The Queen

Did anyone catch Charlotte Flair making an obscene gesture when the 'we want Becky' chants rang through the arena?

How cool was it that she and Rhea Ripley turned the tide at Money in the Bank to get the crowd to chant 'This is Awesome' during the match?

Listen, we all know that Charlotte Flair won this match in order to become the 14-time Champion and go one step closer to breaking her father's record. For those living under a rock, Ric Flair is a 16-time Champion!

Sure, Edge vs Roman Reigns was a great match too, but the match of the night at Money in the Bank was certainly between the two ladies. Seth Rollins' interference, as understandable as it was, just made the match seem less awesome.

John Cena showing up toward the end of the show really did add something to the moment that Rollins and Edge seemed to have stolen from Reigns, but was it really enough?

