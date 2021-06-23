Money in the Bank 2021: Predicting all the competitors in the men's MITB ladder match

Money in the Bank season is officially here once again. WWE is all set to host Money in the Bank 2021 in front of a live crowd on July 18, 2021, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

This week on Monday Night RAW, WWE started the build to the match card of the pay-per-view. Multiple qualification matches took place for both the men's and women's MITB bouts. Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle have already secured their place in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month. This leaves five more spots to be filled.

Here are the predictions for all the remaining competitors in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same. Who are you rooting for to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2021?

#5 Randy Orton qualifies for Money in the Bank

WWE has already announced a massive Last Chance Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualification match for next week's Monday Night RAW. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles will compete for the fourth spot from the Red brand in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

While all these three former WWE Champions could be great additions to the match, it should be Randy Orton who qualifies for it. Last week on RAW, following Riddle's upset victory over Drew McIntyre, Orton confronted him and didn't look happy. RK-Bro has been one of the best things going on the Red brand recently, and WWE would like to make things more interesting by adding The Viper to the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The question is, can WWE go all the way and make Riddle Mr. Money in the Bank 2021? The constant threat of his tag team partner, Randy Orton, turning on him would make for some interesting segments.

