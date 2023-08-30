Money in the Bank cash-in may be derailed this weekend at WWE Payback by surprise star

A Money in the Bank cash-in attempt could be derailed by a surprising WWE Superstar at Payback.

On July 1st, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London. The victory guaranteed Priest a future title shot at a time and place of his choosing. Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and has already cashed in at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are scheduled to battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Payback. Priest could feel compelled to try and cash in on Seth Rollins during the show if The Judgment Day comes up short in their tag title match.

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura this Saturday night in a rivalry that has gotten very personal. Nakamura plans on targeting Rollins' injured back during the bout and could leave the champion vulnerable even if he doesn't capture the title.

If Priest attempts to cash in on Seth Rollins at WWE Payback, he could be stopped by his fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor. Priest and Balor have been at each other's throats since Money in the Bank, and their issues could finally come to a head this Saturday at WWE Payback.

WWE RAW star believes The Judgment Day would be lucky to have him

JD McDonagh has inserted himself into The Judgment Day's issues, and Damian Priest isn't happy about it.

Last night on RAW, Damian Priest squared off with Sami Zayn in the first match of the night. Zayn was in control of the action, but JD McDonagh provided a distraction. Priest was able to capitalize with the South of Heaven Chokeslam for the pinfall victory but wanted nothing to do with McDonagh after the match.

Priest shoved McDonagh away and left him alone in the ring. Owens and Zayn then beat the Irish star down as Mr. Money in the Bank watched on from the entrance ramp.

The 33-year-old star took to Twitter during WWE RAW and responded to a post from the USA Network wondering when he would get the hint that he is not welcome in the faction. McDonagh reacted to the post by claiming that The Judgment Day would be lucky to have him.

Payback is a massive show for The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley warned Balor and Priest that there will be some changes coming to the group if they fail to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the premium live event. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the group in the months ahead on WWE RAW.

