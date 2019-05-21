Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Things WWE did right at the PPV

Despite the unfortunate ending of the PPV, WWE did several things right at Money in the Bank.

Depending on your feelings towards both winners of the respective Money in the Bank ladder matches, you either loved, hated or were likely split in your views.

Bayley finally regained credibility by not only capturing the MITB briefcase for the women but also by cashing it in later on in the night in order to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

We also witnessed if Becky Lynch's words could be backed up after becoming dual champion at WrestleMania 35.

There were some strange segments and matches that were spread out through the PPV, but 2019's first post-WrestleMania show had both positives and negatives.

With two of the most varied fields of competitors in both ladder matches in MITB history, the fans were almost guaranteed to have to worthy winners walking out with briefcases.

The dust still hasn't completely settled regarding the fallout of the PPV, but here are five things that WWE did right at its MITB show.

#5 Bayley wins MITB, SmackDown Women's Title

'The Hugger' is the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Someone who had been pushed to the back of the line in terms of the women's division in WWE was Bayley.

She did have a Raw Women's Championship reign under her belt, but since then, she had mainly been involved in storylines with Sasha Banks. Her other role was usually to make heels like Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey look better.

But after winning and losing the Women's Tag Team titles that she and Banks had both worked so hard to will into existence, her future was uncertain. She was moved to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake Up, giving her a fresh start on a new show.

Of course, she was joining a roster that had become extremely deep with the additions of herself, Ember Moon and Kairi Sane.

They joined the roster of Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, the IIconics, Flair, Carmella and Asuka. With such a diverse roster of talented women, the jury was out as to if Bayley would have any impact and when it would be.

The impact happened rather quickly as not only did 'the Hugger' capture the briefcase to a raucous crowd response but she also would cash-in later to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

Flair had taken advantage of Lynch in order to claim her ninth title but it was short-lived due to attacking Lynch and later Bayley after her win.

With Bayley now atop the blue brand's division, the storylines are endless in terms of her challengers. Lynch will resort back to being a member of Raw, but Flair will likely still linger around the title picture for the rest of the year.

But with potential matches against Rose, Deville, Asuka, Kairi Sane and her other best friend, Carmella, hopefully Bayley has a long and fruitful reign.

