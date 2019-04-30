×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Money in the Bank 2019: Assessing the chance of the four Raw male competitors 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
679   //    30 Apr 2019, 16:50 IST

Who will get their hands on the briefcase?
Who will get their hands on the briefcase?

Last night on Raw, Alexa Bliss opened the show by announcing the four competitors representing Raw in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, the four men taking part on behalf of Raw are: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre.

The four men announced have been met with a mixed reception, with some arguments being made against Strowman and Corbin partaking in the match, given that they have both previously won the bout and then gone on to lose the subsequent cash-in title encounter.

There are still four more men set to be announced for the match, which will presumably happen on tonight's SmackDown. Until we have those name confirmed though, let's take a look at the chances of the four men already announced for the encounter.

#4: Ricochet

Ricochet will no doubt hit some crazy spots in the encounter
Ricochet will no doubt hit some crazy spots in the encounter

At this point, it remains unclear as to whether or not the WWE knows exactly what to do with Ricochet.

Since bringing him up to the main roster, he has competed for, and lost opportunities at both tag-team championships, been split from his partner during the ShakeUp, and lost in singles competition to Robert Roode. Now he finds himself competing in one of the most exciting matches on the WWE calendar.

While fans would love to see Ricochet take home the briefcase in a few weeks, his role in this match is clear, he's the big spots guy.

The Money in the Bank ladder match has a tradition of featuring high flying spots performers stretching all the way back to Shelton Benjamin in the early days, right through to the likes of Evan Bourne and Kofi Kingston in later years.

Advertisement

Of course, that mean's Ricochet has absolutely zero chance of taking home the briefcase, but it does mean that he will put on one hell of a show.

Chances: No chance, here's there for the spots

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Drew McIntyre Braun Strowman
Advertisement
Predicting every competitor in the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Predicting all 8 men's Money in the Bank participants
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 6 superstars who should be in the Men's Ladder match
RELATED STORY
4 better choices for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top RAW Superstar hints at being part of Money In The Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting every competitor for the Women's MITB Ladder match
RELATED STORY
5 WWE men who could realistically win the 2019 Money In The Bank match
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Shockers that we can get at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Possible winners of the 2019 men's Money in the Bank contract
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us