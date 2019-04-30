Money in the Bank 2019: Assessing the chance of the four Raw male competitors

Who will get their hands on the briefcase?

Last night on Raw, Alexa Bliss opened the show by announcing the four competitors representing Raw in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, the four men taking part on behalf of Raw are: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre.

The four men announced have been met with a mixed reception, with some arguments being made against Strowman and Corbin partaking in the match, given that they have both previously won the bout and then gone on to lose the subsequent cash-in title encounter.

There are still four more men set to be announced for the match, which will presumably happen on tonight's SmackDown. Until we have those name confirmed though, let's take a look at the chances of the four men already announced for the encounter.

#4: Ricochet

Ricochet will no doubt hit some crazy spots in the encounter

At this point, it remains unclear as to whether or not the WWE knows exactly what to do with Ricochet.

Since bringing him up to the main roster, he has competed for, and lost opportunities at both tag-team championships, been split from his partner during the ShakeUp, and lost in singles competition to Robert Roode. Now he finds himself competing in one of the most exciting matches on the WWE calendar.

While fans would love to see Ricochet take home the briefcase in a few weeks, his role in this match is clear, he's the big spots guy.

The Money in the Bank ladder match has a tradition of featuring high flying spots performers stretching all the way back to Shelton Benjamin in the early days, right through to the likes of Evan Bourne and Kofi Kingston in later years.

Of course, that mean's Ricochet has absolutely zero chance of taking home the briefcase, but it does mean that he will put on one hell of a show.

Chances: No chance, here's there for the spots

