×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Money in the Bank 2019: Ranking each male competitor's chances from least to most likely 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    03 May 2019, 14:50 IST


One of these will be crowned Mr Money in the Bank 2019
One of these will be crowned Mr Money in the Bank 2019

The WWE's annual Money in the Bank PPV is set to take place in just over two weeks' time on May 19th and the card is beginning to take shape.

On this week's Raw and SmackDown, the line-ups for this year's men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches were revealed and there were a few surprises featured in both matches.

The men's match features an interesting mix of young, fresh talent - stars in need of a boost, and some older veterans as well. It has the potential to be one of the most exciting Money in the Bank matches in recent years.

There could be a legitimate argument made for any of the eight men involved in this match walking away with the briefcase, but when the dust has settled on the night, only one of the superstars can be crowned 'Mr Money in the Bank 2019'.

Let's take a more detailed look at all eight men involved in this year's match and see what their chances are.

#8. Ricochet

Ricochet is going to be involved in a lot of the night's big spots
Ricochet is going to be involved in a lot of the night's big spots

While there are many fans in the WWE Universe who would love to see Ricochet walk away as Mr Money in the Bank 2019, the former NXT North American Champion has only just made his debut on the main roster and it seems unlikely that the WWE will want him anywhere near the main-event scene in the immediate future, despite his undeniable popularity and charisma.

The match, however, could turn out to be a massive platform to get Ricochet over though, as it is highly probable that he will be tasked to perform several major spots during the match.

Ricochet's popularity is undeniable, and there is a very strong chance of him ending up in the main-event scene in the coming 12 months, as for right now though, a run with the briefcase would feel a little too soon.


1 / 8 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Drew McIntyre Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Advertisement
Money in the Bank 2019: Assessing the chance of the four Raw male competitors 
RELATED STORY
Who deserves to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match the most?
RELATED STORY
Predicting every competitor in the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 male superstars who could win this year's ladder match
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Decisions that can cause a backlash among fans
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 6 superstars who should be in the Men's Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Predicting all 8 men's Money in the Bank participants
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 Best Money in the Bank Cash ins in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting every competitor for the Women's MITB Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Grading the chances of each male MITB participant
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us