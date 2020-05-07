This year's Money in the Bank is set to create some interesting stats

Money In The Bank is set to be a historic affair this weekend as six men and six women battle it out at WWE's headquarters in the first-ever "corporate" Money In The Bank ladder matches.

This will also be the first Money In The Bank event that will take place without an audience and will be pre-recorded much like WrestleMania back in April. The show will also see Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman defend his Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt and Bayley take on Tamina for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a fatal four-way match between The New Day, John Morrison and The Miz, The Lucha House Party, and The Forgotten Sons.

Money In The Bank is already shaping up to be a historic affair and here are the most interesting facts heading into the show.

#5. Daniel Bryan and Carmella are the only former Money In The Bank winners

Interestingly there are six men and six women fighting for the chance to lift this year's Money In The Bank contracts and whilst the fields for each match are stacked, there are only two former winners out of the 12 stars.

Both Carmella and Daniel Bryan were successful in their quests to become Champions since Bryan's 2010 victory lead him to the World Heavyweight Championship, whilst Carmella went on to cash in the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank contract against Charlotte to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

There are a number of stars who are looking to take advantage of the fact that they have been in the match before, since AJ Styles was unsuccessful back in 2017, whilst Rey Mysterio's only previous appearance in the Money In The Bank ladder match was back in 2011 when Alberto Del Rio picked up the victory.