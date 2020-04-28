Money in the Bank 2020: 5 WWE Superstars who can replace Apollo Crews in the men’s ladder match

Injuries can be cruel

On this week’s episode of RAW, WWE Superstar Apollo Crews sustained an unfortunate injury during his title match against Andrade. The match was stopped in between as Crews couldn’t even stand inside the ring. As a result, Andrade retained his United States Championship whereas a disappointed Crews was spotted with bandages and crutches during a backstage segment later.

In an unfortunate turn of events, this injury sustained by Crews also caused him to be removed from the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. He had defeated MVP to qualify for the huge match, but now, he will be replaced by another RAW Superstar. Although the number of potential replacements on the Red brand appears to be huge, there are a few names that top the list.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE RAW Superstars who can replace Apollo Crews in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Andrade

Could this be the beginning of a memorable feud?

After this week’s title match between Apollo Crews and Andrade, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect that WWE will have both these Superstars engage in a feud after the Money in the Bank PPV. Having the United States Champion replace an injured Crews will add fuel to their budding rivalry and that might just be the thing that Crews needs to bounce back.

If Andrade replaces Crews in the men’s ladder match, the latter will have an additional motivation to challenge for the United States Championship again. It is highly unlikely for Andrade to walk out with the briefcase, but he is bound to deliver a good performance inside the squared circle with the given stipulation.

Following that, Andrade will have a compelling feud with Crews who has been getting a good push lately. The latter could win the title after his return from injury and mark a new beginning for himself in the company. On the other hand, it will free up Andrade to enter the WWE Championship picture and eventually engage in a title feud with Drew McIntyre.