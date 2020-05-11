Money in the Bank 2020: 7 special appearances we saw at the event

We saw too many familiar faces tonight

The risk certainly was worth the reward at Money In The Bank this year. We saw Asuka and Otis make their way to the top of the corporate ladder in their respective matches and grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. It will be fun to see what RAW, SmackDown, and the upcoming PPVs have in store for Mr and Miss Money In The Bank.

In other news, we saw Drew McIntyre retain his WWE Title in a hard-fought battle against The Monday Night Messiah. The New Day successfully defended its SmackDown Tag Team Titles in an action-packed Fatal Four-Way Match. Bayley was able to hold on to her SmackDown Women's Title thanks to Sasha Banks. We also saw the Black Sheep overcome Bray Wyatt.

Amidst these planned matches and appearances, we saw a few WWE Superstars and personnel making their way to our TV sets. Here's a list of them.

#7 Bobby Lashley at Money In The Bank

R-Truth made his way to the ring believing that there was a live audience. He ran his usual "Whatsup" routine but obviously got no response. MVP entered the ring later and expressed his displeasure at Truth's antics. While the two opponents were throwing around basketball references, Bobby Lashley's music hit the arena.

The All Mighty One told MVP that he'll take care of Truth for him and MVP happily left the ring. The former 24/7 Champion accidentally slapped Lashley in the face and regretted it immediately.

Truth tried to run away and get out of the ring but Lashley caught him and made quick work of him. Lashley laid Truth out with a devastating Spear and put him away. It will be interesting to see the angle WWE plays with the new alliance between Lashley and MVP. Is Lana out of this picture?

#6 Brother Love at Money in the Bank

Brother Love spread his love at Money In The Bank

Bruce Prichard is known for his gimmick as Brother Love who was here to preach the word of love. His catchphrase, "I love you" was heard even tonight during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

During the match, Rey Mysterio ran past a washroom but stopped when he heard the flush. To everyone's pleasant surprise, it was Brother Love. He stepped out and told Mysterio that he loved him before Mysterio smiled and continued on his race to the roof.