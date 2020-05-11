Money in the Bank was a fun pay-per-view.

Money in the Bank 2020 is now in the books, with varying degrees of quality and entertainment. Like every pay-per-view, this one had its peaks and troughs. However, almost everything on the show was entertaining.

The show was obviously headlined by the simultaneous Money in the Bank Ladder Matches for the men and the women, happening at WWE's Corporate Headquarters. The undercard was also decent, emanating from the Performance Center. We saw some great action and progressive storytelling.

RAW and SmackDown might not be the most entertaining product right now, but despite the lack of live fans, Money in the Bank was a net positive for sure. There were enough good matches and moments for it to be worth a watch.

Every year, Money in the Bank is one of the most action-packed and entertaining WWE events on the calendar. This year was no different. But what stood out the most on this crazy night of action?

Here is every match from Money in the Bank 2020 ranked, from worst to best.

#7 R-Truth vs Bobby Lashley

An entertaining squash.

This was an impromptu match, initially scheduled to be R-Truth vs MVP. After an entertaining little segment in the ring between the two veterans, Bobby Lashley came out to replace MVP. Predictably, he ran over Truth to earn an easy victory.

While this could possibly lead to some interesting developments towards an alliance of sorts between Lashley and MVP, the match was merely a one-sided squash. The former Intercontinental Champion looked dominant, but this did not need to happen at Money in the Bank.

The fact that this was a squash root R-Truth and Bobby Lashley to the bottom of this list, along with the random nature of the initial match announcement involving MVP. That being said, it was one of the more entertaining squash match segments in recent memory.