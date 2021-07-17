7 WWE Superstars with the least chances of winning the Money in the Bank match

Money in the Bank 2021 will feature two ladder matches - one for the men and one for the women. While the women's ladder match was introduced only four years ago, it has resulted in deserving winners - all of whom have successfully cashed in their briefcases.

The field for the #MITB Ladder Match is now set! WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion @TaminaSnuka will take part in the action this Sunday!



👉 https://t.co/2c4ZQANWpm pic.twitter.com/xsaV4BmUri — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

This year, there are 8 competitors in each ladder match, with 16 different superstars having an opportunity at World/Women's Championship glory. It's a stacked set of contestants, but there can only be two who walk out with the briefcase.

Men's #MITB ladder match...



- Ricochet

- John Morrison

- Seth Rollins

- Drew McIntyre

- Big E

- Riddle

- Shinsuke Nakamura

- Kevin Owens



That's got to be one of the all-time groups of participants? So much potential for magic with these eight men. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 14, 2021

This list looks at the superstars in the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches who have the least chance of winning this year:

#7. Drew McIntyre - Out of the WWE title picture for good after Money in the Bank?

Drew McIntyre after losing his last WWE title opportunity at Hell in a Cell 2021

Even after Drew McIntyre lost his "last chance" at the WWE Championship (at least while Bobby Lashley is holding the title) last month, he has another window of opportunity.

Knowing that he can't compete for the WWE Championship until Bobby Lashley loses the title, Drew McIntyre eventually qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder match.

Riddle defeated Drew McIntyre in a big upset to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Drew McIntyre competed in a "last chance" qualifying match the following week on RAW, defeating AJ Styles and Riddle (who took Randy Orton's spot in the match, representing his tag team partner) to earn his spot in the ladder match.

Drew McIntyre winning the Money in the Bank ladder match would make no sense and WWE is aware of that. We're not sure why, but despite Drew McIntyre being WWE's best star in 2020, the handling of him hasn't been very good lately.

Drew McIntyre's character has become a little less likable than before, adding a goofier side. But the timing couldn't be worse. Money in the Bank 2021 is the second pay-per-view with crowds this year. It doesn't seem like a good idea to handle him the way WWE is now, with the live touring schedule restarting.

If Drew McIntyre wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, it could be disastrous for his character. It would also be a great injustice for Drew McIntyre, who carried the company on his back during perhaps the most unique era in WWE history.

With that said, Drew McIntyre's feud with Jinder Mahal seems to have begun, and we expect The Modern Day Maharaja to prevent The Scotsman from winning the briefcase. In all likeliness, Drew McIntyre could be a fingertip away before Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Sher interfere and cost him the match.

It will likely set up a SummerSlam program for Drew McIntyre, which is a much better idea than another possible world title shot.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush