"Most things I can't say" - When WWE's Rhea Ripley revealed the weirdest fan request she's ever had

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular superstars on the current WWE roster. The Eradicator has over two million followers on Instagram and over 800k Twitter followers.

The Judgment Day member has received many requests from her large fanbase over the past few years. In an interview with Inside The Ropes Magazine in 2020, Ripley opened up about the weirdest fan request she has ever had.

"I've had a lot of weird ones. A lot of people like on social media they request a lot of dirty things. I know a weird one is like people always want pictures of my armpits. I don't understand why," she said. [From 0:08 to 30:31]

Earlier this year, Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match to earn a Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member defeated Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley once confessed her feelings for a current 42-year-old WWE star. Check out the story here.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash

After winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Zelina Vega next month at Backlash.

The two stars clashed on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Eradicator attacked her future challenger after Zelina defeated Sonya Deville on the blue brand. However, Vega countered the attack and landed Ripley with a DDT.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently predicted that Vega and Ripley would have a great match.

"Zelina's gonna go in there and make her look fantastic and can Lucha it up enough to get her over at the same time. The crowd's gonna be so freaking hype. I guarantee you she's gonna come out like that. If she doesn't, it's a big time fumble but there's no way, she's a cosplayer. So she's got something planed already. That match is gonna be crazy. The crowd's gonna go so freaking bananas," he said on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

Rhea Ripley had a crush on a top Hollywood star. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes