Mr. Money in the Bank: 5 Facts you didn't know about WWE's Otis

Otis is the 2020 Mr Money in the Bank

Otis shocked the world when he was able to walk out of this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view with the contract. The former NXT star has been used as a tag team wrestler for the best part of his career, but his popularity has skyrocketed over the past few months since he moved into a storyline with Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler.

It was Ziggler that Otis was able to defeat to gain a place in this year's contract ladder match. He briefly turned the match into a food fight, before taking advantage of an interference from Elias to catch the case and take the contract.

It's unknown what Otis will do with his contract since he could make history by cashing in on one of the Tag Team Championships along with Tucker, but this will become clearer this Friday night on SmackDown.

Whilst Otis has been on the main roster now for over a year, there are some facts about the former NXT star that have remained under wraps.

#5. Mandy Rose and Otis are good friends in real life

Mandy Rose and Otis have been put together on WWE TV in recent months and have been able to be part of quite a personal storyline. The fact that their chemistry on-screen is so strong could be why it has been such a success story, and the reason behind this is their friendship outside the ring.

Otis and Mandy have been friends ever since they met back in NXT and that has only helped them become a believable couple on-screen.

Rose recently spoke to Sports Illustrated, where she lifted the lid on the relationship between the two stars off-screen.

"Ever since we met in NXT, we’d always joke around together. He’d call me ‘Mandy Candy’ and cut different promos, and it was really cute. He’s just so charismatic, even when he’s not on camera. He makes us laugh the same amount when he’s off-camera. He’s funny and super sweet, and he’s so kind, which is one of the best qualities."