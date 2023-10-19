Multi-time champion to have one last match in WWE before retiring? Analyzing why it must happen

Over the years, WWE has hosted several great retirement matches. From Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 7 to Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, the Stamford-based promotion is well known to give wrestlers a perfect farewell.

Keeping the same in mind, WWE could again set up a perfect farewell match for a legendary wrestler. The superstar in question is Sting. On Dynamite this week, The Icon announced he would retire at AEW Revolution 2024.

Given the event is expected to happen in March, if Sting wants, he can have an iconic last match at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. The 64-year-old could team up with John Cena to face Ric Flair and AJ Styles.

While Flair might not seem to be the best choice, considering he recently hinted he wants to wrestle one last match, this could be a good outing if he chooses to do the same. Also, Flair would team up with Styles because the 16-time world champion is known to have a great liking for Styles.

Another reason why Flair must be involved in this match is because of the rivalry he shared with Sting. Throughout their career, the duo locked horns multiple times, and many believe Sting's most iconic feud comes against The Nature Boy. It would be a great way to see these legends go out, though the match is unlikely.

Sting reveals why he did not sign long-term with WWE

Sting made his WWE debut in 2014. During his run with the Stamford-based promotion, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion feuded with Seth Rollins and teamed up with John Cena. In 2016, WWE inducted Sting into the Hall of Fame.

Even though Sting did compete in the Stamford-based promotion, unlike other big names, he did not compete during his prime even though he had the chance to. The Icon revealed the reason behind the same during his appearance in a WWE-produced documentary, Into The Light. He said:

"I talked with Vince McMahon and he was really good to me, he was really good to me [...] But I just got this feeling that he didn't... I'll put it this way: all the guys from WCW that went to WWE when the acquisition happened by then to me there wasn't a real WCW because WCW was for so many years it was Hall and Nash, it was Hogan it was Sting it was Lugar it was the Steiner Brothers it was you know a certain package of guys that were gone."

While Sting didn't compete in the Stamford-based promotion during his glory years, it does not take away from the legendary status of the wrestler. Leading up to his last match at AEW Revolution in 2024, it will be interesting to see the feuds Sting will be involved in.

