Multi-time champion to return after 62 days at Fastlane 2023 to confront Seth Rollins? Exploring impact of major swerve

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. Over the last few months, Rollins has registered multiple title defenses over some massive names in WWE. This run by The Visionary has hence been appreciated by many.

At Fastlane 2023, Rollins is scheduled to defend his title against fierce rival Shinsuke Nakamura. While Nakamura's mind games and tactics are worrisome, even a victory against him might not ease Rollins' nerves. After all, there is a chance of a multi-time champion returning to confront The Architect.

The star in question is Brock Lesnar. A designated free agent, Lesnar appearing at Fastlane 2023 makes sense because, given his caliber, The Beast Incarnate would want to challenge for a World Championship. And since he can't do it against Roman Reigns, facing Seth Rollins would be his best chance.

Also, given that Brock Lesnar is expected to appear at Crown Jewel 2023, an appearance at Fastlane against Seth Rollins would make perfect sense, as it could lead to a match at the PLE in Saudi Arabia. The last time Lesnar was seen in action, it was in a defeat against Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see if The Beast can redeem himself.

Wrestling veteran thinks Seth Rollins will emerge victorious at Fastlane

Seth Rollins' rivalry against Shinsuke Nakamura has been one of his most intense ones in recent times. While Rollins registered a victory over the Japanese star at Payback 2023, certain people believe Nakamura could avenge his loss at Fastlane 2023.

According to former SmackDown GM Teddy Long, Nakamura will face the same fate he did at Payback 2023. During his appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long said he had nothing against the Japanese superstar. However, he felt Nakamura had no chance of winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

"I got nothing against Shinsuke Nakamura. I love him to death, but I just don't see him (winning the World Heavyweight Title). I don't know, we'll just wait and see," said Teddy Long. [1:26 - 1:34]

Check out what Teddy Long said about Shinsuke Nakamura in the video below:

While Teddy Long has made his prediction, the majority of the WWE Universe would agree with him. Given the run Seth Rollins is having on RAW, it would not make much sense for him to drop the title yet. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the match between these two legends goes down at Fastlane 2023.