Multi-time champion to turn babyface at WWE Payback? Analyzing the possibility

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Payback, is just around the corner, and it might prove to be an exhilarating show. The September 2 spectacle is expected to unfold many shockers and surprises, one of which could be a potential character change.

There have been various rumors circulating lately that WWE is cooking up a babyface turn for Austin Theory. The possibility of it happening is quite high, as his heel run has remained quite nugatory on the roster. However, Payback does not look like the place where Triple H and Co. will pull the trigger.

One of the reasons is that WWE has yet to craft a proper storyline for Austin Theory to have a smooth transition into a babyface superstar. The company might do that flawlessly without any rush in the coming weeks following the premium live event.

With a compelling storyline behind his character change, the 26-year-old will likely get a good reception from the WWE Universe when it happens. Another reason is that the company already has huge things stored for Payback, and Theory's babyface turn on the show will overshadow them.

The Stamford-based promotion will possibly look to make the former United States Champion's face turn into a prominent element on the show. Therefore, the possibility of it happening in Pittsburgh this Saturday is slightly low.

Some surprises and shockers that might happen at Payback 2023

Triple H is known to deliver awe-inspiring things at premium live events, and WWE's next event does not seem to be any different. One of the surprises in the show could be Seth Rollins potentially losing the World Heavyweight Championship.

If Rollins somehow manages to escape Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest will be lurking in the shadows with his MITB briefcase. Therefore, the prospect of it happening on the show is quite good and might be a major shocker for the fans.

One of the other surprises fans could see at Payback is the return of WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Although Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will be locked inside a steel cage, Zoey Stark will still try to cause a distraction. Therefore, the Extreme Diva could possibly return to equalize the numbers game.

Another shocker from the premium live event this weekend could be the implosion of The Judgment Day, as there has been a rift between Finn Balor and Damian Priest for quite some time. Payback might be the place where the faction finally crumbles, leading to a conundrum.

