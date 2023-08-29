Seth Rollins to be on the unfortunate end of massive swerve at WWE Payback? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback this weekend. This rivalry has thrived in no time and became very personal, with Nakamura dragging Rollins' family into it.

If The Visionary retains his title against the Japanese star this Saturday, he could still meet an unfortunate end, as he has another target on his radar apart from Nakamura. Damian Priest is lurking in the shadows with his Money in the Bank briefcase, setting sights on the World Heavyweight Title for a while.

Payback looks to be the place where Priest finally gets to wrap the gold around his waist. Therefore, the possibility of Seth Rollins being on the receiving end at the September 2 spectacle is quite good. WWE has been delaying Priest's MITB cash-in for quite some time now.

Due to this, the company might pull the trigger on The Judgment Day member at WWE's next premium live event. Another reason Rollins could potentially be on the unfortunate end is because of his fractured back. The 37-year-old has been suffering from a back injury since 2019, as he revealed during his appearance on ImPaulsive podcast in July.

This might prompt WWE to take the title away from him if he plans to take some time off to have back surgery after Payback. Although losing the belt at this point looks implausible, the prospect of it happening cannot be ruled out.

Will WWE taking the title away from Seth Rollins be a good idea?

Ever since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins has been craving its legacy, making it more prestigious. From premium live events to house shows, he has been defending the title everywhere around the world.

The Visionary has been proving it to be a workhorse title and elevating its status in WWE. Therefore, taking the championship away from him at this point probably won't be a good decision for the company.

This is because Seth Rollins is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, and this is his first world title run in almost four years. Rollins must have a long reign in order to add glory to this new World Title. The Visionary's championship reign will play a key role in carving the title's path and bolstering its status.

Moreover, The Visionary has yet to deliver many dream matches in his championship tenure. A feud with superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther will elevate the prestige of the championship that Seth Rollins currently holds.

With upcoming premium live events such as Fastlane, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania, Rollins can deliver these blockbuster matches on those events.

