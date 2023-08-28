WWE teasing a major Survivor Series WarGames match? Analyzing the possibility

Survivor Series is still a few months away, and it looks like WWE has already started planting seeds. There are no official reports on whether the company will bring back WarGames this year, but speculation has begun to whirlpool following this week's episode of SmackDown.

WWE possibly teased a potential WarGames match between The Brawling Brutes and the team of Street Profits and Bobby Lashley this week. The prospect of it happening at the November premium live event is quite good, as the company will look to book a major feud for Lashley's new faction after Payback.

During the tag team match between Street Profits and the team of Butch and Ridge Holland this week, Lashley was seen interrupting as he hit a devastating spear to Bruiserweight at ringside. As a result, Sheamus could return and confront The All Mighty for his actions next week.

This could potentially lead to a rivalry between the two stables at the Survivor Series, as WWE prefers to have faction warfare at WarGames. The spectacular event still has months to go, and the company can build up their rivalry in a series of matches, which could eventually culminate in a WarGames match.

Both factions could wreak havoc inside the barbaric steel structure if they collide at Survivor Series as they are known to be powerhouses. The possibility of both stables going to war at Chicago's Allstate Arena is quite good.

Possibility of Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently champions

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is one of those feuds that will remain at the pinnacle of WWE, and fans love to behold this bout every time it happens. The former Shield brothers can cross paths again if the company plans to bring back the traditional Champions vs. Champions theme at Survivor Series.

However, the possibility of it happening this year is relatively low, as WWE has implicitly eradicated the brand split. Therefore, the company might not be considering bringing back the theme of brand supremacy.

One of the other reasons could also be that WWE might look to avoid a clash between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at this point. It is because both superstars are currently champions for their respective brands.

Therefore, the promotion can save their blockbuster match for a grander stage with a proper long-term storyline. Thus, the prospect of a bout between two of the company's top stars at Survivor Series this year looks far-fetched.