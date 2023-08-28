WWE to end 98-day-long title reign at Payback? Exploring potential reasons

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Payback, is just around the corner, and the card is stacked with six matches so far, including three title defenses. However, one of the championships that looks to be in jeopardy is Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title.

WWE might put an end to Rollins' title reign at Payback. One of the reasons is that The Visionary has been suffering from two fractures on his lumber spine for quite some time. Therefore, dropping the title might allow him to go on hiatus for a potential surgery.

Seth Rollins has been working with the injury for years now, and it looks like his condition is deteriorating each day. WWE might be forced to take his title away and give it to Rollins' opponent at the upcoming PLE, Shinsuke Nakamura. Another reason is that Damian Priest has been lurking around the World Heavyweight Championship for a while now.

Ever since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Priest has been hovering over Seth Rollins. Therefore, WWE might finally pull the trigger at the September 2 spectacle and give The Punisher his biggest moment.

Priest is destined to become World Champion on the main roster, and it might happen sooner rather than later. Therefore, WWE putting an end to Seth Rollins' title reign at Payback does not look implausible.

Expand Tweet

Another championship might change hands at Payback

WWE has booked three title matches on the card for the upcoming premium live event so far, and one of those is Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez. WWE has been cooking up a feud between two superstars for a long time now, and this rivalry looks to be at its apogee now.

Ripley Ripley might lose her Women's World Championship at Payback, and that might be because of a distraction from NXT Superstar Lyra Valkyria. Ripley and Valkyria have been at loggerheads for quite some time on NXT.

Moreover, it can't be argued that Rhea Ripley's title reign has remained quite insignificant on the roster. WWE failed to book her in good storylines for her Women's World Championship and instead inserted her in The Judgment Day's programs.

Therefore, if the company is looking for a change, they might hand over the title to Raquel Rodriguez. However, the prospect of it happening at Payback is quite low, as The Eradicator losing the title at the moment looks implausible.

WWE is building Rhea Ripley as a juggernaut in the Women's Division, and the company likely has huge plans for her going forward.

Which match are you looking forward the most? Let us know in the comments section below.