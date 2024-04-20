Multi-time WWE Champion must help Kevin Owens get revenge against Solo Sikoa for SmackDown attack

Solo Sikoa left Kevin Owens battered and bruised on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Heir looks to be running The Bloodline, and his target is The Prizefighter, who was bloodied after new recruit Tama Tonga's attack. KO will need help, and he needn't look further than a recent opponent.

Since WrestleMania XL, Randy Orton hasn't appeared on WWE TV (RAW or SmackDown). The Viper and Kevin Owens lost a Triple-Threat match against Logan Paul for the United States Championship. The 14-time WWE World Champion forged a close bond with KO heading into 'Mania that was put to one side as they engaged in battle.

On SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga went to work on Owens in the ring, but the former WWE Universal Champion had no help. It appears he was attacked in the parking lot by The Bloodline's newest member in a car crash.

Sikoa is running riot on SmackDown with Roman Reigns taking a leave of absence. He kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline last week and now has his sights set on Owens.

Randy Orton's feud with United States Champion Logan Paul doesn't appear to continue. The Apex Predator could slither in the background and wait for the right time to strike at Sikoa and Tonga.

SmackDown's Solo Sikoa would get a major rub overcoming Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

Solo Sikoa spoke more words on SmackDown this week than he has throughout his Bloodline tenure. T

he 31-year-old donned a Godfather-esque suit and informed Paul Heyman that his 'MFT' Tama Tonga was at the arena. He also wanted to know where Kevin Owens was, seemingly formulating his plan to attack.

WWE has struck gold with Sikoa in this new role after a difficult few months for the former NXT North American Champion. He went on a losing streak after claiming a famous victory against John Cena at Crown Jewel in November.

That's the Tribal Heir's greatest win on the main roster thus far. If he could add Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to that list, it would do wonders for his new Bloodline-leading character.

Orton suggested he wanted to help the new generation shine when speaking in 2019. The two-time Royal Rumble winner told Corey Graves on After the Bell:

"There's a whole bunch of guys that are amazing athletes, amazing performers, and good storytellers. Hopefully, I can get in there with a few of them and make them great storytellers." [H/T Fightful].

Solo Sikoa could be out for revenge after losing to Randy Orton

Solo Sikoa and Randy Orton have met in the ring before, on SmackDown ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble. The former NXT star lost to the WWE legend, resulting in the Tribal Chief signing a contract for a match with Orton at the Premium Live Event.

The 44-year-old spent months on the sidelines with a back injury. Reigns was the one who took him out in the storyline. The pair's issues are still rife, but Sikoa has taken the reigns of The Bloodline and may be gunning for the Apex Predator.

Sikoa was often tasked with dealing with problematic stars such as Orton. He failed to do so earlier this year, which may stick with the Tribal Heir.

Randy Orton's connection with Kevin Owens requires his help

There were perhaps some fans who expected to hear Randy Orton's theme hit when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga were attacking Kevin Owens. The Legend Killer has been by KO's side for several weeks, including tag team wins over Pretty Deadly and A-Town Down Under.

Randy Orton is one of WWE's biggest babyfaces, and it would be confusing if he ignored his friend's current predicament. Next week's WWE Draft may throw a spanner in the works, but Backlash is on the horizon.

Thus, if Orton gets involved in the feud, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could book a tag team match. He could partner with Owens to take on Bloodline's Sikoa and Tonga at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, on May 4.

