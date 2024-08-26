Multi-time WWE champion's plan to backfire during Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman? Analyzing the likelihood

The upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW will see a colossal clash between Braun Strowman and BIG Bronson Reed. The two behemoths are set to collide in the ring in a singles match for the first time, and it is expected to be an absolute slugfest. However, amid the excitement, a multi-time WWE champion could be orchestrating a massive plan to exact revenge on Reed.

The superstar in question is The Miz. The two-time WWE Champion has unfinished business with the Australian powerhouse after what the latter did to him and R-Truth in recent weeks. Therefore, he could make a shocking appearance tonight during the match between Reed and Strowman with a burning desire for revenge.

However, The A-Lister's potential plans could backfire, with him suffering the wrath of Bronson Reed yet again. Although the eight-time Intercontinental Champion could storm into the ring looking for retribution, it is quite likely that he may not be able to surmount the odds. The Miz could instead fall prey to the former NXT North American Champion and end up suffering a cruel fate.

Reed could wreak havoc on The Awesome One, unleashing a merciless assault on the latter. There's a good possibility that The Miz might find himself on the receiving end of a series of devastating Tsunamis from The Aus-zilla. As a result, The A-Lister's potential quest for revenge could become a recipe for disaster, with him eventually ending up suffering an assault from Bronson Reed once again.

However, the above scenario is entirely speculative at this point. But the chances of it happening are quite good, given The Miz's unfinished business with Reed.

Bronson Reed could annihilate Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has been causing mayhem on Monday Night RAW lately, as he has been carving a path for himself. The Aussie star could continue his carnage on the red brand tonight during his singles match against Braun Strowman. The WWE Universe could expect jaw-dropping moments in this bout.

Reed has been on an absolute rampage in recent weeks. The 36-year-old has taken out numerous superstars to make a bold statement. There's a good possibility that Strowman could suffer the same fate. The Australian powerhouse could annihilate The Monster Among Men on RAW tonight and stand tall in the ring.

Taking out a top star like Braun Strowman will undeniably make Bronson Reed look like a legitimate threat on the main roster. Moreover, it will also solidify his status as a credible heel on the red brand. Considering his red-hot momentum, the prospect of it happening is good.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Reed and Strowman collide inside the squared circle tonight.

