"My first love" - When ex-WWE star dumped AJ Lee in real life before she married CM Punk

In 2009, AJ Lee (aka AJ Mendez) signed with WWE. The 36-year-old spent nearly two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in May 2011.

The former Divas Champion also started dating one of her WWE colleagues that year. She spoke about the relationship in her autobiography, "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules." Lee referred to her ex-boyfriend as "Greg."

"My first year on the main roster I started dating another wrestler. Greg was my first real adult relationship and my first love. He was my first everything. He was kind, called me beautiful every day, made me birthday gifts by hand, and was close to my family. I felt safe and loved and did not regret it. Waiting until I was mature enough to handle the emotional baggage that comes with s** was worth it," she wrote.

However, the relationship did not last. The retired wrestler revealed that "Greg" dumped her because she was a "sh*tty partner."

"My career became my main focus, and being young and incapable of focusing on two things at once, I started to let my relationship fall to the wayside. I was finally succeeding in the job of my dreams, and to get where I wanted to go, I had to give it my undivided attention. Even though I was being a sh*tty partner, it still knocked me on my a** when I got dumped," she added.

While Lee did not mention her ex-boyfriend's full name, many believe she was referring to Trent Beretta. The 36-year-old former superstar's real name is Gregory Marasciulo. He is currently active in AEW.

Ex-WWE star AJ Lee recently underwent an unbelievable physical transformation

After spending six years in the Stamford-based company, AJ Lee left WWE and retired from in-ring competition in 2015. She has since stated several times that she was not interested in making an in-ring return despite her husband, CM Punk, coming out of retirement in 2021 to join AEW.

Despite being retired for nearly eight years, AJ Lee recently underwent an unbelievable physical transformation. The 36-year-old is currently more jacked than ever.

