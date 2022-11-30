"I swooned" - When WWE legend physically punished co- worker for 'ogling' AJ Lee while stretching backstage

During her time in WWE, several superstars treated AJ Lee as one of their guy friends. Some were even protective of her, such as WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who once punished a crew guy for staring at the former Women's Champion while she stretched backstage.

The 35-year-old detailed the incident in her book, "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules."

"One wrestler, 'The World's Strongest Man,' Mark Henry, actually lifted a local crew guy off his feet and pinned him against a wall after he caught him ogling me as I stretched backstage. I swooned," she wrote.

After signing with the Stamford-based company in 2009, Lee spent about six years as an active competitor, during which she held the Divas Championship three times. The New Jersey native also dated a few of her WWE co-workers, including Trent Beretta and CM Punk.

The former Divas Champion and Punk tied the knot in June 2014. About a year later, she left the Stamford-based company and retired from professional wrestling.

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee recently addressed her future in wrestling

After her husband, CM Punk, came out of retirement last year after a seven-year absence to join AEW, rumors suggested that AJ Lee could follow in his footsteps and return to in-ring competition.

Although she did not make a comeback to in-ring action, Lee returned to the wrestling business, becoming an executive producer and color commentator for Women of Wrestling.

In an interview with MMA Uncaged last August, the former Divas Champion addressed her future in wrestling.

"I mean look, I've loved training in all kinds of training. So I've definitely gone to train, and it's fun, but all of the bugs of wrestling and all those things, there's definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things. We're gonna take it slow. We're gonna start with WOW. We're gonna start with commentating and producing, and just one step at a time," she said. [H/T WrestleZone]

