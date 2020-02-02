5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Will the fate of the top Championships be decided this week?

The week after the Royal Rumble is always an exciting one, and it was just that as WWE delivered one of the best weeks of entertainment.

RAW was spot on, as not only did the Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre dominate Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but he also announced who he’d like to face at WrestleMania 36. However, Charlotte Flair was not lucky enough to make her announcement during the week.

NXT built towards the next chapter in the rivalries between Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano, and the NXT Champion Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa.

SmackDown capped off the week by giving Braun Strowman his first major singles Championship after trying numerous times and failing.

This week, WWE will try to build up towards Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber in full force and could give us some great matches and segments.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on the three brands this week to give fans the best build-up to the next two events.

#5 Brock Lesnar finds a challenger for Super Showdown

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant Superstars in the entire world. The confidence he has in his abilities took him all the way to the 2020 Royal Rumble, where he entered the Royal Rumble match as the first entrant and eliminated 13 men in a row.

Lesnar was eliminated by Drew McIntyre of RAW, who went on to win the Royal Rumble match and the Scottish Psychopath now has his eyes firmly set on Lesnar’s WWE Championship.

While the two are getting ready to face off at WrestleMania 36, WWE will be making another trip to Saudi Arabia later this month. Since Lesnar is a big draw in Saudi Arabian PPVs, WWE will be looking to book The Beast in a match for the event.

This week on RAW, we should see someone like Ricochet come out to challenge Lesnar for WWE Super Showdown. Since Aleister Black doesn’t travel to Saudi Arabia, and Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe are indulged in a rivalry, Ricochet seems like the perfect choice to take on Lesnar.

Lesnar and Ricochet already have a rivalry brewing, and the company must use their recent encounters to build upon a match for a major event.

