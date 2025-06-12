Naomi to debut 29-year-old superstar on the main roster as her new enforcer? Exploring the possibility

Naomi shocked the WWE universe and emerged as the winner of the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The real-life Bloodline member defied all odds and secured the contract by defeating Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer.

As Ms. Money in the Bank, The Glow can cash in her contract for any women's world titles represented on both RAW and SmackDown. It could be on the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, or the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. However, Naomi has been on a singles stint after breaking ties with her former friend, Bianca Belair, on the blue brand. To ensure a successful cash-in, Naomi might debut Jordynne Grace on the main roster as her enforcer.

Naomi formed a good friendship with Jordynne Grace during their time together at TNA. The duo worked as a team on the 2023 Final Resolution event, defeating Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw in a tag team match. Now, there is a possibility that The Glow will revive her bond with Grace and work together on SmackDown.

On X (FKA Twitter), Jordynne Grace and Naomi had an interesting back-and-forth conversation when The Juggernaut replied to The Glow's post that revealed all the items she had inside the Money in the Bank briefcase. With Grace by Naomi's side, the new Ms. MITB could successfully cash in her contract to win one of the women's championships and counter anyone who might stand in her way.

However, the above angle is just speculation, and only time will reveal what WWE has planned for Naomi.

Naomi to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY?

Naomi became the new Ms. Money in the Bank after winning the 2025 Women's MITB Ladder Match. She now has the opportunity to cash in her contract for a title match anytime she wants.

The real-life Bloodline member could cash in her contract on the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. The latter had a successful title defense in a triple-threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 and hasn't defended the title since.

The 30-day defense policy, implemented by WWE in 2013, requires titleholders to defend their championships at least once within a 30-day period. The company implemented the rule to prevent titles from being inactive. Considering SKY's stats, WWE might invoke this rule to strip the title away from the 35-year-old star. Apart from actually stripping the gold off the current champion, Naomi cashing in her contract on The Genius of the Sky could be another way to pull off a title change.

However, the above angle remains speculative. SKY is currently active on RAW as the Women's World Champion, while Naomi remains on SmackDown.

