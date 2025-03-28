Naomi gets some much-needed backup, Wyatt Sicks leader emerges - 4 ways Paige could return to WWE

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, announced that she was departing All Elite Wrestling this week. The veteran was incredibly popular during her time in WWE, but injuries hampered her career.

She was injured by a Dropkick by Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in AEW, in 2017. She did not compete in the ring for almost five years until she arrived at All Elite Wrestling. Saraya captured the AEW Women's Championship at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, but ultimately, her time in the promotion was seemingly a disappointment.

Listed below are four ways Paige could return to WWE.

#4. Paige could return to WWE as a heel and mock fans

2018 New York Comic Con - Day 2

Paige has not competed in a match for WWE since 2017. She was part of a faction known as Absolution alongside former WWE stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville during her final run with the promotion.

She could return to the company after five years and immediately mock the crowd for welcoming her back. The veteran has succeeded as a heel in the past and may target one of the biggest babyfaces in the women's division upon her return.

#3. She could return while the company is in London

Tonight's edition of SmackDown will air live from the O2 Arena in London, UK, as will this Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Paige is from the United Kingdom and may decide to make a surprise appearance for the promotion over the next few days.

The 32-year-old could return as a babyface and get a massive hometown pop from the crowd. Paige would likely be welcomed back by the WWE Universe and could reignite her rivalries with some of the stars on the roster.

She could also promote her new book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, and it may result in her being attacked by a heel on RAW or SmackDown.

#2. She could help Naomi on SmackDown

WWE Elimination Chamber

Paige and Naomi have had their battles in the past but may decide to work together in the weeks ahead. Jade Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before departing the promotion to sign with WWE in 2023.

She was brutally attacked by Naomi in November last year and missed several months of action before returning for revenge at Elimination Chamber. Paige and Naomi could form an alliance to deal with Cargill on SmackDown, and it could lead to Bianca Belair getting involved down the line as well.

#1. The veteran could become the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks

Monday Night RAW

The Wyatt Sicks have not been featured on SmackDown since they moved to the blue brand last December. The faction is rumored to be returning soon, and they could show up with a new leader.

The former AEW star might decide to align with Uncle Howdy's faction upon her return, and may even be made the leader of the group. The former Divas Champion has thrived as a manager in the past with Absolution and could help take The Wyatt Sicks to the next level in the months to come.

